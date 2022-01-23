Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GGB. Citigroup raised Gerdau from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of GGB opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.2577 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

