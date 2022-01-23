Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.29.

DFS stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

