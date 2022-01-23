$6.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce $6.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.63 billion and the lowest is $6.13 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $22.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $28.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $289.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.53.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

