First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Lowered to $22.50 at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

