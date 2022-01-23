Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $592.38 Million

Brokerages predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post $592.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $588.05 million and the highest is $595.70 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $535.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.73.

SBA Communications stock opened at $312.34 on Friday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.76 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

