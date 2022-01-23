The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $68.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.67.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.