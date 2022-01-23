Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,827 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000.

NYSE:DPG opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $15.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

