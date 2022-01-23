Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $4,502,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 218,219 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,678 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 97.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 223,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

