Truist Financial Corp Has $627,000 Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 402,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $870,000.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $96.08.

