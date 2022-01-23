Truist Financial Corp Has $646,000 Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Q2 were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Q2 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,172,000 after purchasing an additional 202,449 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.

Shares of QTWO opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

