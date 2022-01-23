Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after buying an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $33,256,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in United Bankshares by 431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 267,278 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

