Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 142,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,311 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.73 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.