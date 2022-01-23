PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $131.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.33. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $109.99 and a 1 year high of $144.15.

