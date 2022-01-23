PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 584.66%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

