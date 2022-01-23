SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Innospec by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Innospec by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Innospec by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $94.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.37. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.98%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.