PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Navient by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of NAVI opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

