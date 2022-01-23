SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 187.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 90.8% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

SFT opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

