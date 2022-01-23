PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $6.15 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

