New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $292,000 Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Tejon Ranch worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,834 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,542 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Shares of TRC opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $440.21 million, a PE ratio of 208.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.