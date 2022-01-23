PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $322,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

