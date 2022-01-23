PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

