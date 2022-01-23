David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $64.91 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ciena by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.