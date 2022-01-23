Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $148.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.36. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

