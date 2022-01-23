R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,319 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.