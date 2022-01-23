David C. Marek Sells 19,882 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $13.50 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. State Street Corp increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205,459 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

