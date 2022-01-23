Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 56,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

