BlackRock Inc. Sells 707,028 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,860,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 707,028 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.80% of First BanCorp. worth $405,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth $146,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBP stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

