Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

HOWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $163,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

