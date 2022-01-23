Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.97.

Lyft stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. Lyft has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,411 shares of company stock worth $1,307,732 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

