JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $39.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FLNC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

