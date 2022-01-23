Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Primoris Services worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 859.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,099,000 after purchasing an additional 588,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.