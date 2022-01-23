Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Oceaneering International worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 888.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

