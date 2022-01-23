State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $123,000 Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

