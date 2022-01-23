Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Casper Sleep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Casper Sleep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

