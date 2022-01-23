Swiss National Bank Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $3,579,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

ADUS opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.