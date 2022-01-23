Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

