Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 607,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,836,283 shares.The stock last traded at $90.84 and had previously closed at $90.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.