E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.37

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 114967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79.

E3 Metals Company Profile (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

