Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.26

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.55, with a volume of 987570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.26.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a current ratio of 20.92.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total transaction of C$42,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,397.28.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (TSE:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

