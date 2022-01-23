CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.59.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

