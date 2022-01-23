Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE BRDG opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.09. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $29,577,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $9,628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $9,546,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

