Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $150.00

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 150 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.18), with a volume of 36656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14. The firm has a market cap of £110.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.14.

In other Oncimmune news, insider Adam Hill acquired 5,669 shares of Oncimmune stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,523.92 ($12,994.84).

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

