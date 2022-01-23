iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 7%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.41. 244,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,795,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC lowered their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.87.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 38.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 33.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.