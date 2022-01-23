InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.03.

InPost stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. InPost has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

