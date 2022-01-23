The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KHOTF. CA Cheuvreux started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DNB Markets lowered Kahoot! ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kahoot! ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. Kahoot! ASA has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

