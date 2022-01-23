State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases Shares of 6,506 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 13.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -60.88. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,943,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,328,413 shares of company stock valued at $278,689,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

