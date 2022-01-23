State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $186,000 in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Kaleido Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 26.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $92.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

