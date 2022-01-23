State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $209,000 in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 85,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Priority Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Priority Technology by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $369.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

