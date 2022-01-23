State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $209,000 Investment in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Priority Technology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Priority Technology by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Priority Technology by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Priority Technology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

Priority Technology stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.18. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

