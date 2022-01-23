State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,748 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,931 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEEL. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.74. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

